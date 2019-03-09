AOC Tempts With $300 4K Gaming Monitor

(Image credit: AOC)

AOC announced this week the G2868PQU, a monitor with the potential to get gamers to 4K resolution for just $299 / £319.

The 28-inch monitor uses a TN panel that AOC claims is "HDR-ready." But max brightness is listed at just 300 nits, and there isn't any local dimming. As such, it does not meet the requirements for an official DisplayHDR badge.

However, the panel does cover 102 percent of the sRGB and 82 percent of the AdobeRGB color gamuts. Moreover, the panel boast a 1ms response time and support for AMD FreeSync, though the refresh rate is just standard at 60Hz.

For inputs, the G2868PQU takes HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2a, VGA and also packs four USB 3.1 ports and 3.5mm audio input and output. The included monitor stand allows for forward and back tilt, as well as 130mm of height adjustment range. It can be replaced with any VESA-compatible alternative.

Finally, AOC is including a range of gaming-oriented settings directly in the monitor’s on-board settings, including saturation controls, shadow level options, different game modes as well as AOC Dial Point, which displays a crosshair even when the in-game one is not displayed.

AOC G2868PQU Monitor Specs