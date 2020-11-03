ASRock Sticks With AMD Reference Design for New Radeon RX 6800, 6800 XT Cards

ASRock has just revealed its first RX 6000-series graphics cards based on AMD's RDNA2 architecture called the ASRock RX 6800 and ASRock RX 6800 XT -- no fancy names for these cards. ASRock's RX 6800 and 6800 XT are not custom-made but are instead designed around AMD's reference specifications. So far, the company has yet to reveal any custom-designed variants.

This is normal operation for AIB (add-in board) partners, AMD (and Nvidia previously) allows reference design for its GPUs to be manufactured by its partners and sold under the partner's brand.

ASRock RX 6800

The RX 6800 will be AMD's lowest-end card, for now, tackling the best graphics cards in the budget category with 60 CUs, 16GB of GDDR6, a boost frequency of up to 2,105 MHz and a TDP of 250W.

Image 1 of 3 Asrock Radeon RX 6800 Reference Spec (Image credit: Asrock) Image 2 of 3 Asrock Radeon RX 6800 Reference Spec (Image credit: Asrock) Image 3 of 3 Asrock Radeon RX 6800 Reference Spec (Image credit: Asrock)

ASRock's RX 6800 reference card features AMD's triple slot cooler design measuring 267 x 120 x 40mm. Not much is known about the heatsink design. All we know is the heating is fully open on the side, which is where all the air will exhaust after the intake fans push air through the heatsink.

Aesthetically, this is one of AMD's best-looking designs. The shroud is matte black on the edges and accompanied by a center strip of silver where the three fans are located. Red lines outline the side, with a Radeon logo in the middle. The card features two 8-pin power connectors at the edge.

ASRock RX 6800 XT

Image 1 of 2 Asrock Radeon RX 6800 XT Reference Spec (Image credit: Asrock) Image 2 of 2 Asrock Radeon RX 6800 XT Reference Spec (Image credit: Asrock)

For the RX 6800 XT from Asrock, AMD's reference cooler is widened by an additional 10mm to make more room for cooling,. Besides that, it has the same height and length as the RX 6800 reference cooler.

Aesthetically, the card is a touch different as well. The silver strip in the middle of the shroud is slightly thinner at the edges compared to the ASRock RX 6800, but in the middle, the XT gains a more aggressive angle shaped like an X. There are no other identifiable changes.

The RX 6800 XT will be AMD's answer to Nvidia's RTX 3080. It'll arrive with 72 CUs, boost frequency of 2,250 MHz and 300W TDP.

If you want to get your hands on one of these cards, the official launch date for AMD Big Navi is November 18.