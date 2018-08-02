RGB Invasion Continues With New Asus External Hard Drive

If you're a RGB addict who loves collecting exotic hardware, Asus's new 2.5-inch FX external hard drive with RGB lighting certainly deserves a spot in your collection.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

With the whole RGB lighting trend stronger than ever, it was just a matter of time before we saw an external hard drive with RGB lighting. Well, Asus has made that dream a reality. The Taiwanese motherboard manufacturer's newest creation measures 128 x 80 x 16.3 millimeters and weighs a mere 145 grams. It features a sleek, futuristic body that flaunts a hairline finish and a skidproof mat to prevent the device from sliding around your desk.

Asus claims that 5-axis engraving and double injection molding technologies were utilized in the FX external hard drive's fabrication to produce an elegant and durable surface and provide an improved grip and repel fingerprint smudges. However, the incorporated Aura Sync RGB lighting is the device's strongest selling point. Owners can personalize its lighting and synchronize it with other Aura Sync compatible devices through Asus' Aura Sync software.

The Asus FX external hard drive features a high-speed USB 3.1 Gen 1 port to offer speeds up to 5GBps. In order to manage and maximize this level of fast performance, Asus employed ASMedia's ASM1153E1 controller, which features its own 8-bit micro-processor complemented with embedded program RAM and ROM. The FX external hard drive is shipped with a complete software backup package that facilitates the boring task of backing up user data. Users can schedule automatic backups of their systems, social media, cloud storage and wireless mobile data. There's also an option to add a 256-bit AES encryption feature to protect files with a user password. The device is compatible with the Windows 7, 8 and 10 operating systems from Microsoft and the Mac OS X 10.8 or higher from Apple.

Asus offers the FX external hard drive in the 1TB (EHD-A1T) and 2TB (EHD-A2T) capacities. The company hasn't officially disclosed the product's price and availability.