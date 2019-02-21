Custom Asus GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Models Leak

Although Nvidia isn't rumored to announce the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card until tomorrow, prolific leaker VideoCardz today delivered new images claiming to be Asus' custom models of the GPU.

As previously reported, Asus registered numerous models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) not long ago. The listing also revealed Nvidia's plan to release an alternate variant of the GTX 1660 Ti with 3GB of GDDR6 memory.

According to the new report from VideoCardz, Asus is slated to launch various personalized GTX 1660 Ti graphics cards with its Republic of Gamers (ROG) Strix, The Ultimate Force (TUF), Dual, Expedition, Turbo and Phoenix product lines. We seemingly now have a glimpse of the ROG Strix, Dual and Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti models, courtesy of VideoCardz.

Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

The ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC is said to be the highest-end model. It sports the brand's beefy triple-fan Strix cooling system. There are a couple of RGB LEDs embedded into the shroud, presumably controllable via the Asus Aura software. Three patented Wing-Blade fans with 0dB technology (for silence) reportedly provide active cooling. Those fans only start spinning when the GPU temperature excels a certain threshold, depending on the model.

The reference GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is expected to operate with a 1,500MHz base clock and 1,770MHz boost clock. Being the crème de la crème model, the Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC should come with a considerable out-of-the-box factory overclock.

The graphics card will seemingly have one HDMI port and three DisplayPort outputs.

Asus Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

Doing justice to its name, the Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC reportedly employs a dual-slot, no-frills cooling system. The shroud looks painted in pure black with a couple of white stripes and zero RGB eye candy. The two Wing-Blade fans are also supposed to be IP5X-certified, which would make them dust-resistant with a longer lifespan.

Regarding display connectivity, the Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC is outfitted with two DisplayPort outputs, one HDMI port and one DVI-D port.

Asus Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

The Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC appears to be a mini version of the Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC. Thanks to its compact design, the Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC will seemingly target small PC builds. The dual-slot cooler reportedly utilizes a single Wing-Blade, IP5X-certified cooling fan. The display outputs on the Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC are said to be identical to those of the Dual model.