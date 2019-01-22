Sorry, VR: Asus Drops VirtualLink Port With Latest RTX 2070

Asus has launched a new version of its GeForce RTX 2070 Turbo graphics card this week. Dubbed the Evo edition, it's almost a mirror-image of its sibling, except for the lack of a USB-C port for Nvidia VirtualLink (for connecting VR headsets with one cable). Asus has opted to place an extra HDMI 2.0b port in its place.

(Image credit: Asus)



The Asus GeForce RTX 2070 Turbo Evo is one of the few graphics card that clings to the blower-style cooler. It's 26.8 cm and features a dual-slot design and a discrete black exterior with RGB lighting elements kept to a minimum. The only RGB present on the graphics card is a slim, illuminated strip on the side of the shroud. Asus has redesigned this shroud so that cool air is funneled into the single 80mm cooling fan. The dual-ball bearing fan is also IP5X dust resistant certified.

As with all modern Asus graphics cards, the GeForce RTX 2070 Turbo Evo is product of the brand's Auto-Extreme Technology completely automated manufacturing process. This requires the GeForce RTX 2070 Turbo Evo to be put under Asus' 144-hour validation program, which throws various tasks at the graphics card, from 3DMark benchmarking runs to popular titles, such as Fortnite, League of Legends, Overwatch and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

(Image credit: Asus)

The GeForce RTX 2070 Turbo Evo comes with 2,304 CUDA cores, 288 Tensor cores and 36 RT cores. The graphics card also sports 8GB of GDDR6 memory, clocking in at 1,750MHz (14,000MHz effective) across a 256-bit memory bus. The graphics card has a 1,410MHz base clock and two modes of operation. The Gaming mode, which is also the default mode, runs the graphics card with 1,620MHz boost clock while the OC Mode cranks it up to 1,650MHz.

The graphics card uses a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. In total, consumers have access to two HDMI 2.0b ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs.

Asus hasn't revealed the pricing or availability for the GeForce RTX 2070 Turbo Evo.