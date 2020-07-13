Biostar's New Custom RX5000 GPUs Are The Graphics Cards You're Looking For

If you're in the market for a graphics card that performs well but doesn't break the bank, Biostar's new Extreme Gaming RX 5500 XT and RX 5700 XT might be for you. These are Biostar's new custom variants, and though that often would indicate a fancy design, these cards come with just the basics, as spotted by VideoCardz. Without excessive goodies and eyecandy, these have the possibility to offer a great value proposition, if the price is right.

Both cards come clocked in at AMD's reference clocks, so you also won't be paying extra for binned overclocked silicon. The RX 5500 XT's outputs have also been adjusted by Biostar to consist of one HDMI, one DisplayPort, and one DVI port. Although DVI is quite dated at this point, it's clear that this card is aimed at users upgrading older platforms.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

But, if you are in that group, do beware of the RX 5500 XT's eight-lane PCI-Express 4.0 design: it may not play as nicely with PCIe 3.0 systems, as being limited to eight lanes on PCIe 3.0 handicaps the graphics card.

RX 5500 XT Extreme Gaming RX 5700 XT Extreme Gaming GPU Navi 14 XT Navi 10 XT Cores 1408 2560 Game Clock 1717 MHz 1755 MHz Memory 4 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Clock 14 Gb/s 14 Gb/s

Biostar has equipped these cards with some neat coolers, offering a triple-fan unit on the 5700XT and a dual-fan cooler on the 5500XT. These should do amicable jobs cooling the GPUs, especially given that they aren't overclocked.

However, Biostar hasn't said anything about pricing yet. Nevertheless, with no RGB, no overclocks, and no fancy board designs, we would be surprised if these cards end up expensive. Besides, Biostar isn't one for premium pricing anyway.