Bitfenix To Introduce Two New PSU Lines

Bitfenix has only one PSU line in its portfolio, called Fury, which is based on a rather outdated FSP platform (the Aurum) that uses an Active Clamp Reset Forward (ACRF) topology on the primary side and a group regulated scheme on the secondary side. The Fury PSUs might have good looks and individually sleeved cables of very high quality, however their performance isn't high enough to make them worthy opponents against other PSUs in the respective wattage categories.
During Computex, Bitfenix unveiled two new PSU lines: a budget line and a more enthusiast-oriented one. These will be released in September at the earliest, according to the company.
Bitfenix Whisper Line (80 PLUS Gold)
|Models
|BWG850M, BWG750M, BWG650M, BWG550M, BWG450M
|OEM
|Channel Well Technology (GBK platform)
|Efficiency
|80 PLUS Gold
|Modular
|Yes (fully)
|Intel Haswell Ready
|Yes
|Operating temperature
|no info
|Protections
|Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Temperature Protection Over Current Protection (multiple +12V rails) Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection
|PCIe (6+2 pin) Connectors
|BWG850M, BWG750M: 6x BWG650M: 4x BWG550M, BWG450M: 2x
|Cooling
|140mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan
|Japanese Capacitors
|Yes
|Compliance
|ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|Warranty
|no info
As you can see in the table above, the upcoming Bitfenix Whisper family will consist of five members, with 80 PLUS Gold efficiency and capacities ranging from 450W to 850W, covering the low and mid-wattage categories. The OEM of these units will be Channel Well Technology (CWT), and, according to Bitfenix, the platform's code number is GBK. We haven't heard of this platform before, so we had to reach out to our resources to learn more about it. In the end, we found out that this platform shares some similarities with the one used by the Corsair RMx models, however there are some differences in the design since the Whisper design has multiple +12V rails, while the RMx PSUs only have one.
With a quick look at the power specification tables you can assume that all Whisper models will utilize DC-DC converters for the generation of the minor rails. In addition, Bitfenix will equip these units with FDB fans and Japanese caps, for increased reliability. There is no information at the moment on the MSRP or the warranty period.
Bitfenix Formula Bronze Line
|Models
|BF700B, BF600B, BF500B, BF400B
|OEM
|Channel Well Technology (CSB Platform)
|Efficiency
|80 Plus Bronze
|Modular
|No
|Intel Haswell Ready
|Yes
|Operating temperature
|no info
|Protections
|Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Temperature Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection
|PCIe (6+2 pin) Connectors
|BF700B, BF600B: 4x BF500B, BF700B: 2x
|Cooling
|120mm Sleeve Bearing Fan
|Japanese Capacitors
|No
|Compliance
|ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|Warranty
|no info
These budget oriented PSUs will be based on a new bronze platform from CWT, with code name CSB. This is a brand new Bronze platform and Bitfenix will be among the first to utilize it. Although the design of this platform is budget oriented, still it uses DC-DC converters for the generation of the minor rails, so the Bronze Formula PSUs will be compatible with the demanding C6 and C7 sleep states. In the cooling section a plain sleeve bearing fan is utilized, because Bitfenix wanted to keep the production cost low.
For the same reason you won't find any Japanese caps in these PSUs, however there is a mention in the specs about "quality" caps, meaning that most likely Taiwanese caps will be used. With the proper pricing scheme these models can easily infiltrate the lower-end segment of the PSU market and bring recognition (and revenue) to Bitfenix.
Not really. All OEMs are capable of producing junk and good stuff. What really counts is the review. Knowing who the OEM is does not change the physical stuff inside. Though, very often, people have OEM bias. Take a PSU made by Enhance. Say (even though it is unrealistic) Seasonic also has the identical unit. People will say the Seasonic is better even though they are the same.
I just wounder if they plan on a Gold series and call it the BFG line.
Not always. Some OEMs have bad days too. Some started off not so good then a new line comes out and is excellent.