Bitspower Unleashed Water Blocks Galore At Computex

Bitspower, a company best known for its extensive line of enthusiast water cooling fittings, brought a boatload of new products to Computex.

In addition to CPU monoblocks designed specifically for motherboards from Asus, ASRock, and Gigabyte, Bitspower also brought a handful of universal CPU water blocks designed for both Intel and AMD platforms.

The full cover monoblocks on the Asus Maximus IX Extreme, Gigabyte Z270X-Gaming 7, and the ASRock Z270 Supercarrier all feature custom designed acrylic tops that accept standard G1/4” threads for mounting fittings and are equipped with built-in flow meters. The frosted acrylic top is mated to a solid copper base featuring 0.5mm fins and 0.5mm water channels.

The universal CPU water blocks on display come in a variety of materials and colors. In particular, the company showcased Intel blocks with a nickel top and a blue acrylic top, as well as an AMD water block with an LED-lit clear acrylic top.

The Bitspower booth also had an abundance of GPU water blocks on hand. We spotted half a dozen acrylic-topped blocks for cards such as the Asus Strix GTX 1080 Ti, Asus Turbo GTX 1080 Ti, MSI GTX 1080 Gaming X, Zotac GTX 1080 AMP Extreme, and the high-end Nvidia Tesla K80 dual-GPU accelerator.

What’s that you say? You want to see even more water cooling products? Well, you’re in luck, because Bitspower also showcased an SSD water block, a watercooled FSP power supply, and its complete line of hard tubing and fittings in a variety of colors and finishes.

Information on pricing and availability was not available at press time.