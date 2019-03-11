ViewSonic's 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor Drops to $180

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

If you’re a serious competitive gamer, a gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate is necessity. Of course, getting that in an affordable package is tricky, and if you prefer curved monitors, you're in for an even higher price tag. But if you're searching for a curved, high-refresh gaming display on a budget, you're in luck today. We’ve just spotted a 144Hz, FreeSync-equipped, 27-inch curved gaming monitor from ViewSonic on sale for $189.99.

While we haven’t seen this display in action ourselves, $60 off a 144Hz monitor is worth considering. With FreeSync for tear-free gaming with an AMD graphics card, plus an acceptable 5ms gray-to-gray response time, it should offer reliable gaming performance.

It also has potential to produce some decent images, thanks to an impressive 3,000:1 contrast ratio and 88 percent coverage of the NTSC color gamut. We just wish it could get brighter than its rated 280 nits.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The ViewSonic VX2758-C-MH's hardware includes an 1800R curvature and dual speakers. There are also two HDMI ports and one VGA port.

ViewSonic throws in "flicker-free technology" and a blue light filter—both for fighting eye strain during long gaming sessions as well.

At 27 inches, FHD gaming should still look good. And the ViewSonic VX2758's gaming-ready specs make us hungry for some stutter-free gaming for less than $200.

For more help deciding if this is the monitor for you, check out our PC monitor buying guide.