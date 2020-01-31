AMD's Ryzen 7 2700 Drops to New All-Time Low Price: Just $135

Let’s say you’re buying a new CPU. If you're on a budget but also want lots of performance, a last-gen chip can mean huge savings. In this case, those savings don't come with a huge performance penalty. The AMD Ryzen 7 2700 is now on sale for just $135 on Newegg if you enter the code "EMCDGED22", making it cheaper than its previous lowest price ($140), which we haven't seen since last year.

This deal also comes with a free download of Borderlands 3 or The Outerworlds, as well as three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700: was $299, now $135 @ Newegg with code EMCDGED22

This level of CPU performance is a bargain at this price, with eight CPU cores and 16 threads. It even comes with an RGB cooler

The Ryzen 7 2700 is a non-X CPU, meaning that it won't match the out-of-box performance of the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X. However, in our AMD's Ryzen 7 2700 review, we found that with a few extra volts, the Ryzen 7 2700 can overclock amicably.

That aside, if you're not keen to pry more voltage into your latest acquisition, it still does come with fairly respectable performance, packing eight CPU cores and simultaneous multi-threading, the processor has a 3.2 GHz clock speed but can boost up to 4.1 GHz for single-threaded workloads on its preferential cores. It carries a 65W TDP, and even at this price it comes with AMD’s Wraith Spire CPU cooler, which features an RGB-lit ring around the top.