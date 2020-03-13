Chuwi's New AeroBox Packs AMD A9-9820 APU with Radeon R7 350 Graphics

Chuwi AeroBox (Image credit: Chuwi)

Chinese computer manufacturer Chuwi added a new mini-PC to its product stack. The AeroBox is slated to provide high-performance computing for the office as well as deliver a 'fantastic' gaming experience.

The AeroBox features a versatile design that allows the device to be placed horizontally or vertically. Chuwi doesn't specify the exact dimensions of the mini-PC, but it obviously has a small footprint: The manufacturer estimates that the AeroBox is up to 60% smaller than your conventional desktop PC.

Aesthetically, the AeroBox looks simple but sleek with dual black and white tones on the body. Chuwi placed air vents on both sides of the device to make sure there's adequate airflow, and there are two cooling fans inside the mini-PC to provide the components with active cooling. The fans also have RGB lighting to give the AeroBox a bit of bling.

The AeroBox is equipped with AMD's A9-9820 APU (Accelerated Processing Unit). A bit of mystery surrounds this chip as it's not listed on AMD's website, and we've only seen it pop up once in a 3DMark benchmark last year. The A9-9820 appears to come with eight cores and eight threads running at 2.35 GHz. The processor relies on a Radeon R7 350 GPU, which ticks up to 935 MHz, for graphics duties.

The AeroBox has four DDR3 memory slots, however, Chuwi sells the device with only 8GB of DDR3 memory. By default, the mini-PC comes with a 256GB M.2 SATA SSD with sequential read and write speeds up to 500 MBps. Nonetheless, there's is space for a single 2.5-inch drive to expand the AeroBox's overall storage capacity.

In terms of connectivity, the AeroBox has WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth coverage. You also have access to a standard Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB 2.0 ports, four USB 3.0 ports, and three 3.5mm audio jacks. Unfortunately, video output is only possible with the DVI port, but that's nothing that a DVI to HDMI converter or cable can't solve. The AeroBox even provides PS2 keyboard and mouse ports for the old timers.

Chuwi has confirmed that the AeroBox will be available very soon on Amazon. However, the manufacturer didn't reveal its pricing.