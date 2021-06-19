Colorful Launches Limited Edition GeForce RTX 3090

Colorful has officially introduced its top-of-the-range iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan graphics card, which it teased last week. The graphics card features a striking look and a high-performance hybrid cooling system. While out-of-box the card features rather moderate clocks, its sophisticated voltage regulator module (VRM) and cooler almost guarantee high overclocking potential with excellent stability. Only 1,000 of such boards will be made, each will be priced at nearly $5,000.

Colorful's iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan carries Nvidia's flagship GA102 graphics processor with 10,496 CUDA cores that is paired with 24GB of GDDR6X with a 19.5 GT/s data transfer rate. The board operates at an Nvidia-recommended 1395 MHz/1695 MHz (base/boost) frequencies, but at the push of a button it can push boost clocks all the way to 1860 MHz. The VRM and cooling systems look capable enough of supporting considerably higher clocks but this remains to be seen.

(Image credit: Colorful)

The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan has three eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connectors that can deliver up to 450W of power. Colorful rate the graphics card at around 350W to 370W in normal operation, and between 420W to 450W when overclocked. Meanwhile, Colorful officially rates it for up to 500W, which is still a pretty much enormous amount of power for a graphics board.

(Image credit: Colorful)

To cool down the monster, the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan uses a custom-designed hybrid cooling system. The card itself carries a multi-piece heatsink featuring six 6-mm heat pipes, a water block (which essentially removes heat from the heat pipes that touch the GPU), a backplate with another heatsink, and three 90-mm fans. Colorful says that the air cooling system is powerful enough to work even without its liquid cooling addition.

(Image credit: Colorful)

Speaking about the LCS, it connects to the main cooler using two tubes with Swiss-made quick-release fittings designed by Stäubli that can be rotated 360° and which are used for premium server-grade liquid cooling systems. The pump itself is located inside a 360-mm radiator module that also houses two fans.

(Image credit: Colorful)

Since the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan is a limited issue collector's item, it features an aesthetic that is unmatched by anything else in the industry. The main cooler has multiple mechanical elements that look like gears from fine watches. It also has some Chinese design patterns and fully customizable RGB lighting. Colorful also did not forget about functionality, so the cooling system also has a display with real-time monitoring information which can be flipped 90° when the card is used in vertical mounting orientation.

Colorful will only make 1,000 of its iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan graphics boards, each priced at $4,999. To emphasize how exclusive this product is, Coloful will bundle Kudan-themed screwdriver, keycaps, and a graphics card holder.