Cooler Master Adds MM520, MM530 To Its Portfolio Of Gaming Mice

Cooler Master annouced two new additions to its Master Mouse line of gaming mice, the MM520 and MM530, both of which feature a matte black finish set off by RGB lighting.

Although the MM530 is designed for gamers who prefer a palm grip whereas the MM520 is for claw grippers, these new gaming mice share many features. Both mice feature a plastic and rubber construction, 12,000 DPI optical sensor, 250 IPS tracking speed, and 50g acceleration. These mice are also equipped with Omron switches and a customizable three-zone RGB backlighting system. Both of these potent rodents are also equipped with a DPI switch that allows you to make on-the-fly adjustments. This pair of corded mice utilize a USB connector.

As stated, the big difference between these mice is the grip style of each mouse. The company stated that the MM520’s claw style with built-in ring finger rest is ideal for first-person shooters and RTS games. On the other hand, the MM530 is designed to fit solidly in the palm of your hand for gamers who prefer a more hands-on feel. According to the company, this mouse is based on and inspired by the “ever-loved” Microsoft Intelli shape.

These mice feature seven programmable buttons, all of which offer easy access to macro functions, are configured by Cooler Master's mobile and PC application.

The MM520 and MM530 are available now with an MSRP of $50.

Why are they the same price? Cooler Master, along with a few other manufacturers, has hit on what is in retrospect a brilliant and simple way to gauge the peripherals market: It's selling two similar but different products at the same price. It's smart because now the company will get better insight into which of its designs gin up more interest. Were one model priced $5 or $10 higher or lower than the other, Cooler Master would never know whether any differences in sales figures was due to the price difference or a surge (or drop) in its customers' design preferences.

