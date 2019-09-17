Corsair Launches iCUE 465X RGB With Addressable Lighting

Cosair today launched its new iCUE 465X RGB PC cases in both black and white varieties. While the colors of these two models differ, all features are shared, including the 4mm tempered glass panels and addressable RGB lighting.

Listed at $149 via Corsair’s store, these cases include only two USB 3.0 (aka USB 3.1 Gen1) ports at the top of the front panel, along with a single headphone/microphone jack. Users often expect USB3 Gen2 at this price, but the extra cost appears to have gone into several other features.

Some of those extra features include a drop down front-panel dust filter behind the pull-off frame of the tempered glass face, along with a magnetic filter sheet that covers the top and a slide out power supply filter. Corsair says that the iCue 465X RGB supports up to six 120mm fans. 140mm fans are an option on top, but given the limited space above the motherboard, 280mm radiators may not be an option for many users. Fortunately, the top panel’s 120mm mounts are offset to the left for additional motherboard clearance.

Corsair iCue is the big feature that brings the 465X out of $100 territory. The included iCUE Lighting Node CORE controls up to six RGB fans without the need for a fan hub, and the case includes three of those fans. Noting that a three pack of these fans with a three-fan Node Pro was formerly priced at $129, users who didn’t think that was a rip-off will be thrilled to get a case and a six-fan Node for only $20 more.

Along with that Node controller are two sets of holes for mounting 2.5-inch drives directly, two trays for mounting two more 2.5-inch drives and a removable two-tray cage for 3.5-inch drives.

A steel right-side panel hides cables, and a pair of vertical expansion card slot supports a riser cable (not included) to fit vertically-mounted graphics cards. Everyone who isn’t running a weird config will probably enjoy the seven traditionally placed slots.

Corsair iCue 465X RGB Black (CC-9011188-WW) and White (CC-9011189-WW) Specs