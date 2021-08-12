Corsair K95 Keyboard With Cherry MX Speed Switches Is $120

Corsair's K95 RGB Platinum keyboard is easily one of the best gaming keyboards for comfort, usability and style on the market, and now you can get it for its cheapest price since January. Currently sitting at $119 over at Best Buy, it offers a tempting combination of responsive Cherry MX Speed switches, macro keys, RGB lighting, dedicated media keys and even fun flourishes like a volume wheel.

The K95 Platinum is the result of many years of iteration on Corsair's original K95 concept, sticking to the company's ethos of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

It's aluminum construction is as solid as the Corsair's confidence in its ideas, while its gunmetal gray look makes sure it appears as sturdy as it feels.

The big draw is, of course, the Cherry MX Speed switches. But there's also 18 programmable keys for custom game macros, plus plenty of other premium features that give you flexibility without getting in your way. Take the media keys that are offset to the keyboard's right side, or the brightness and game mode buttons on its left side. There's also an included palm wrest to make long sessions easier. And I always love a volume wheel.

It's these kind of touches that have allowed the K95 keyboard design to push on through the years. While $119 may not be the exact lowest price we've seen on it this year, it's still a great sale on a proven piece of tech.