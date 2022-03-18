Corsair's iCUE 220T RGB Airflow PC Case Down to Just £54: Real Deals

Looking to build your own PC or maybe even give your current rig a little refresh? Well, great news as the Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow case is on sale for as little as £54. We have a deal on both the black and white variants of the case at roughly the same price.

This mid-tower ATX case features solid steel construction with a very unique-looking front panel that has a cut-out mesh grill. The case comes complete with three Corsair SP (Static Pressure) 120mm RGB Pro fans and a lighting node for all your RGB needs. The bottom of the case has a full PSU shroud to hide the power supply and cables to give a clean-looking build with great airflow.

As one of the key components you need to start your build is the case, it has to look good, be functional, have all the ports you might need, and of course not break the bank. Check out our review of the Corsair iCUE 220T for our thoughts and extra details.

Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow (Black): was £84, now £54 at Currys

This mid-tower ATX case features solid steel construction with a unique looking cutout mesh grill at the front, three Corsair SP (Static Pressure) 120mm RGB Pro fans and a lighting node, as well as a full PSU shroud to hide the power supply and most of your cables to give a clean-looking build with great airflow.

Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow (White): was £87, now £57 at Amazon

Featuring a perforated metal front panel with parallelogram-shaped cutouts. Corsairs iCUE 220T promises unhindered airflow to your PC's inner components. Helping to keep the cool air flowing into the case are three Corsair SP (Static Pressure) 120mm RGB Pro fans.

Please make sure to check the compatibility of any parts or pieces that you may want to install into this case as there can be limitations - like GPU size, or AIO radiator size and installation. A website like pcpartpicker.com can help you to quickly configure a PC build and give you an advanced warning of potential issues.

These are some of the cheapest prices we've ever seen for these cases, so if you were already on the lookout for a Corsair iCUE 220T Airflow case, then I hope this deal reaches you.

More Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Deals