1TB Samsung QVO 860 Internal SSD Now $80

Updated: A Samsung 860 QVO MX500 2.5-inch 1TB SATA SSD is now down to $80 at Staples. In order to access the deal, you need to have $100 in cart and apply the 38963 promo code at checkout. We recommend adding something cheap to your cart to get your total over $100.

This is even better than the Newegg deal on the Crucial MX500 2.5-inch 1TB SATA SSD, which has since gone out of stock. If it comes back, you can apply the code EMCTBVU24 at checkout, to get the drive at $100, $20 off of the MSRP.

The Crucial MX500 features sequential read/write speeds of up to 560/510 MB/s and random read/write speeds of up to 95k/90k on all file types.

We found the Crucial MX500 SSD to be a good buy in our review of the solid state drive. It's also good if you're the type of person eliminating HDDs from your life.

Wondering which kind of SSD is right for you? Check out our SSD buying guide, along with our best SSD picks of 2019 for comparisons, recommendations and explanations.