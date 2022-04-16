Curve Optimizer Heads To Ryzen Master For Zen 3 CPUs

AMD just released Ryzen Master version 2.9.0.2093, packing full support for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor and Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX CPUs. However, the major feature update is the addition of the Curve Optimizer within Ryzen Master itself, including both an automatic and manual mode.

AMD's Curve Optimizer is a relatively new feature introduced alongside AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs almost two years ago to undervolt Ryzen 5000 chips to improve performance and efficiency.

Precision Boost can adjust clock speeds on several variables. Still, undervolting allows Precision Boost to increase clock speeds higher than average, with the additional voltage and thermal headroom aided by undervolting. As a result, it is arguably the best way to overclock Ryzen 5000 CPUs.

However, AMD's Curve Optimizer has always been locked to the motherboard BIOS for tweaking, forcing users to constantly reboot their systems into the BIOS after testing to tweak the curve. With Ryzen Master's latest update, this problem goes away. You can now tweak the curve on the fly within Windows for a much more convenient undervolting experience.

According to the Ryzen Master patch notes, AMD is introducing an automatic Curve Optimizer in addition to a manual mode. The automatic mode should automate the entire undervolting process with the click of a button. However, we aren't sure how well-tuned AMD's automatic algorithm compares to the manual curve. So we'll have to test this sometime in the future.

AMD's Ryzen 5000 and Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX CPUs will support this new curve optimizer. The only exception will be the Ryzen 7 5800X3D which does not support core overclocking by AMD.

However, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D does support memory and infinity fabric overclocking. As a result, the new Ryzen Master version also adds official memory overclocking support and IF tuning for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Therefore, it is optimal if you want to change your memory timings and frequency in Windows.