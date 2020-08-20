Dell 1440p @ 155Hz Monitor hits $300

As we enter into a new console generation, even consumer-level gaming machines will soon be able to support 1440p and 144Hz gaming. That makes now a perfect time to buy a monitor capable of supporting these higher-than-average specs. Enter the Dell S2719DGF, currently on sale for $299.99 at Best Buy (down from $399.99).



The Dell S2719DGF is a 27 inch LED monitor with a max 2560 x 1440 screen resolution and max refresh rate of 155Hz. It is Freesync compatible, has built-in speakers, and comes with 2 HDMI ports and 1 DisplayPort connection. It has five USB 3.0 ports as well, and works with 100 x 100mm VESA wall mounts.



Dell S2719DGF Monitor: was $399.99 now $299.99



