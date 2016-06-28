Trending

E3 Show Floor Walkthrough In 360-Degree Video

By

This past E3, the Tom's Hardware Community Staff was sent on a special assignment to give you a first-hand preview at E3. We waited in all the lines, walked through all the booths, and played (almost) all the games, in order to bring the Tom's Hardware Community total coverage. To live up to that promise, we walked the entire show floor and recorded the whole thing in full 360 degrees on a Giroptic360 camera. Check out all the videos below for 360-degree walkthroughs of the Bandai-Namco Booth, South Hall, and West Hall.

Don't worry, there are no plugins to download and no software to install. Simply click play on the YouTube videos below to watch. Drag your mouse left and right for the full 360 effect. You can also watch these videos on your HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear, or Google Cardboard for a true immersive experience.

If you liked our 360-degree walkthroughs, be sure to check out the roundtable we hosted with some of our favorite independent VR developers.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Julie_27 28 June 2016 19:09
    That's really cool Thanks !
  • nukemaster 29 June 2016 02:41
    18193210 said:
    That's really cool Thanks !
    It is cool!
  • turkey3_scratch 29 June 2016 02:45
    I wonder how much data these 3D videos take up compared to normal ones.
  • Titillating 29 June 2016 13:55
    18195196 said:
    I wonder how much data these 3D videos take up compared to normal ones.

    Quite a bit! For the camera we used (the Giroptic 360cam), a ~8 minute video came out to be just a bit over 1 GB. Pretty heavy stuff!
