EKWB's Pre-Filled Graphics Blocks Are Here To Join Your Predator

A couple of months ago, EKWB announced the 240 and 360 mm EK-Predator pre-filled liquid CPU coolers, of which the 360 mm unit was expandable. A couple of weeks ago, we shared the details of how they would be expandable, and today the company unleashed the Predator-enabled GPU blocks onto the market.

There are few surprises here – to expand your 360 mm EK-Predator, all you need to do is order the GPU block that fits on your graphics card and select the Predator pre-filled option for it. When you receive the block, you mount it on your graphics card, open up the quick-disconnect couplings on the CPU loop, and plug the GPU block in the middle.

The extra gear included with each Predator-enabled GPU block are two EK-AF Angled 90° G1/4" fittings, two EK-ACF Fitting 10/16mm - Nickel fittings, one quick-disconnect coupling, the required EK-Tube ZMT Matte Black tubing, and clear coolant, all pre-assembled for you.

The below video shows just how simple the process is, although they did conveniently skip over the part that shows the installation of the water block onto the graphics card.

Pricing for converting a standard GPU block to a pre-filled block is $29.99 on top of the cost of the GPU block itself. Prices for the GPU blocks vary from card to card, as some use more, or less, premium material. For example, the nickel-plated blocks generally sell for a little more than blocks with the copper exposed. You can buy them all through EKWB's webshop.

