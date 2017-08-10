'Fallout 4' Will Get A Game Of The Year Edition This September

A new version of Fallout 4 is coming at the end of next month. The Fallout 4 Game of the Year edition includes all of the post-launch content for the game, and if you’re willing to spend more money, it can include some physical items.

Some fans who bought Fallout 4 at launch also purchased a Season Pass for the game that includes free access to additional expansions. Six expansions in total came out after launch with the final addition, Nuka-World, arriving last August. The new version of the game will include all six add-ons: Automatron, Far Harbor, Nuka-World, and the Wasteland, Contraptions, and Vault-Tec Workshops. Some of the expansions introduced new locations and enemies; others further expanded on the game's base-building feature with a plethora of parts.



Bethesda has yet to release a price for the base version of the Game of the Year variant, but it did mention that there’s also a $100 collector’s edition coming out on the same day. In addition to the game, it includes a poster of the many perks available to your character, a pocket manual for the Pip-Boy, and a replica of the Pip-Boy device itself. The Pip-Boy seems to be the same collectible item included in the initial run of collector’s editions for Fallout 4.

The Pip-Boy replica isn't just a decorative piece, however, as you can place it on your wrist and then put your smartphone inside of it. You then download an app that mimics the functions of the in-game Pip-Boy so you could use the phone to manage your inventory and track quests. Our hands-on time with the Pip-Boy revealed that the extra money for the collector's item wasn't worth due to its lack of features. Even though it’s great for the extra layer of immersion, it's a lackluster piece of plastic.

This new version marks the second repackaging of Fallout 4. Last year, Bethesda announced that the game would make its way to the HTC Vive. This could be the start of the company making additional versions of the game for multiple platforms, which is similar to how The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is coming to PlayStation VR as well as the Nintendo Switch. This is on top of the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition last year. Fallout 4 could possibly follow the same path sometime in the near future with more variants across different platforms.