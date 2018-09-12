Trending

Fractal Design's Define R6 Cases Get the USB-C Treatment

Fractal Design introduced today its revised Define R6 cases with integrated USB Type-C ports. The popular case manufacturer also announced a few useful accessories for existing Define R6 owners to expand the case's capabilities.

The current generation of motherboards, whether AMD or Intel, have pretty much embraced the USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (commonly referred to as USB-C) standard. The majority of mid-end to high-end motherboards come equipped with an internal header for front-panel USB-C ports. Unfortunately, the standard hasn't quite caught on with cases. There's only a handful of cases on the current market that have incorporated USB-C ports. 

Fractal Design previously offered an optional USB Type-C panel for Define R6 owners who desired USB-C functionality on their cases. However, the upgrade kit represented an extra cost for the owner as it carried a $20 price tag, not to mention that users still had to go through the hassle of taking their cases apart to swap panels. Fractal Design's latest Define R6 USB-C cases are the solution to that problem.

The Define R6 USB-C features the same set of features as the original Define R6. The new case is available now in eight different styles. The black, white, blackout and gunmetal models cost $139.99 ,while the tempered glass black, white, blackout and gunmetal models go for $159.99.

In other news, Fractal Design also added a few goodies for Define R6 owners. The tempered glass side panel is now available separately for $29.99. The panel is scratch-resistant and has a bolt-free design to latch itself on the left or right side of the Define R6 case. It's available in black, white and gunmetal. Additionally, the case maker has started selling HDD drive trays and SSD brackets, which come in pairs in a single kit. The kits are available in black and white and cost $9.99 each.

  • hannibal 12 September 2018 17:08
    Well this has been coming a long way, but good that eventually one more USB-C compatible case...
  • mac_angel 12 September 2018 18:17
    what uses USB-C? I can charge my phone with it and that's it, it seems. And to do that, I'd need to buy a special cable that has USB-C on each end instead of using the cable it came with.
    I get it's suppose to be fast and support all this great technology, but it's been out for a while and I haven't seen any devices for it.
  • milkod2001 13 September 2018 08:36
    Still happy with my R4.
  • irfbhatt 13 September 2018 14:03
    Finally. Will be able to charge my mobile phone)
  • mlee 2500 13 September 2018 18:50
    What a pain. I'm about to build inside an R6 I bought a couple months back...and have to decide if the pain of paying $20 and going through the hassle of replacing the panel is worth it.

    If I DON'T upgrade it, then I'm GUARANTEED to wish I had and want the USB-C on the easily accessible front panel at some point in the future.

    If I DO upgrade it, then I'm guaranteed to NOT ever actually need it.

    That's just how this sort of thing works.
  • alextheblue 13 September 2018 23:29
    21316305 said:
    Still happy with my R4.
    I love my R5, I think overall I prefer the R5 to the R6. If they stopped making the R5 I'd buy a 6 instead though. Fractal cases in general are my favorite to work with!

    21317839 said:
    What a pain. I'm about to build inside an R6 I bought a couple months back...and have to decide if the pain of paying $20 and going through the hassle of replacing the panel is worth it.
    I'm pretty sure you'll always have ready access to a cable that has USB-A on one end and USB-C on the other.
  • adruger 14 September 2018 00:44
    It only took about 10 minutes to swap out the connect D1. I use it to charge my phone all the time, so I bought the R6 knowing I would need to swap that in at some point.
  • mlee 2500 14 September 2018 02:46
    21318471 said:
    21316305 said:
    Still happy with my R4.
    I love my R5, I think overall I prefer the R5 to the R6. If they stopped making the R5 I'd buy a 6 instead though. Fractal cases in general are my favorite to work with!

    21317839 said:
    What a pain. I'm about to build inside an R6 I bought a couple months back...and have to decide if the pain of paying $20 and going through the hassle of replacing the panel is worth it.
    I'm pretty sure you'll always have ready access to a cable that has USB-A on one end and USB-C on the other.

    I like your thinking...and my motherboard will have a type c on the back if I truly need one, which I can always route to a hub in an even more convenient location.

  • mlee 2500 14 September 2018 04:59
    21318589 said:
    It only took about 10 minutes to swap out the connect D1. I use it to charge my phone all the time, so I bought the R6 knowing I would need to swap that in at some point.

    Was the wiring harness difficult to route?

