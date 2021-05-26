Galax's GeForce RTX 3060 LHR Hits the Market for Nearly $1,000

When Nvidia and its partners introduced their Light Hash Rate versions of the latest GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards, they wanted these boards to be cheaper than original products because of lower demand from miners. Palit Microsystems is among the first to start selling its Galax-branded GeForce RTX 3060 LHR products in South Korea, but it looks like these cards are not exactly cheap.

Oversystem, a South Korean store, this week started to sell Galax's GeForce RTX 3060 LHR graphics cards with 12GB of GDDR6 memory at a discount price of 1,080,000 KRW ($966), reports VideoCardz. The card carries Nvidia's GA106-302 GPU with up to 1792 MHz clock, which is in line with developer's recommendation.

Nvidia's official MSRP of its GeForce RTX 3060 is $329, so at $966 Oversystem are selling the board at almost three times the MSRP. Of course, prices in South Korea differ from those in the U.S., but it is still evident that the price of Galax's GeForce RTX 3060 LHR is indeed very high.

Many market observers attributed recent price hikes of graphics cards to strong demand by Ethereum miners. While miners did worsen shortages of graphics boards, the price of LHR-series 'anti-mining' products demonstrate that supply still cannot meet demand even for products that pose no interest for miners.