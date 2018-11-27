Gigabyte's RTX 2080 Ti Gets an AIO Liquid Cooler

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte has expanded its lineup of RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards with a new variant of the Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Xtreme WaterForce 11G announced this week. Unlike the original version of the graphics card announced in early November, which featured a full-coverage waterblock for use with DIY cooling kits, this model features an all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooling solution for people who don't want to fiddle around on their own.

The original Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Xtreme WaterForce WB 11G was revealed alongside its similarly named RTX 2080 counterpart. That card boasted two cooling solutions from the start.

The Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Xtreme WaterForce 11G features a 240mm radiator with two 120mm RGB fans (the version revealed earlier in November instead boasts a full-cover waterblock dominated by a copper base plate). People looking for an RTX 2080 Ti that can be popped into their systems will likely opt for the former, while those who enjoy setting up their own cooling will like the latter.

This version of the Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Xtreme WaterForce 11G otherwise seems identical to its counterpart. It boasts the same 1,770MHz boost clock, 14,140MHz memory clock and additional display ports compared to the Founders Edition cards Nvidia used to introduce the RTX line.

Gigabyte still hasn't revealed prices for the Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Xtreme WaterForce WB 11G or Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Xtreme WaterForce 11G. Nor has it shared a release date. People looking for an RTX 2080 Ti with a unique design, various cooling options and plentiful RGB lighting will simply have to wait a bit longer.