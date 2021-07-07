Gigabyte Unveils New 10GbE NIC: Marvell AQtion AQC113C Controller

Gigabyte has introduced its new Vision-branded 10GbE network adapter that is designed specifically for creators. The card comes with a white heat spreader and is based on one of Marvell's latest 10GbE network controllers.

The Gigabyte Vision 10G LAN Card (GC-AQC113C) is a PCIe 3.0 x4 card powered by the Marvell AQtion AQC113Ccontroller and featuring an RJ45 connector that supports 100M, 1G, 2.5G, 5G and 10G speeds using Cat6a/Cat7 cabling at up to 100 meters. The board is relatively small and is equipped with a low-profile bracket, so the LAN adapter is compatible with a large range of PC form-factors.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

The GC-AQC113C is not Gigabyte's first 10GbE card, but it is the company's first 10GbE adapter featuring the Marvell AQtion AQC113C controller that integrates MAC and PHY with I-grade support.

The card comes with 64-bit Windows 10 drivers and there is no word about support for Linux and other operating systems. Meanwhile Marvell supplies Linux drivers for its FastLinQ controllers.

Gigabyte has not announced pricing of the Gigabyte Vision 10G LAN Card (GC-AQC113C), though expect it to be comparable to other 10GbE adapters.