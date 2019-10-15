Going Overboard: EVGA's New RTX 2070 Super Ultra+ XC & FTW3

If it’s up to anyone to make over the top product names for graphics cards, it’s EVGA. Pair that with Nvidia’s new Super naming, and you’ve really got something, as is the case with the EVGA’s new GeForce RTX 2070 Super FTW3 Ultra+ and the GeForce RTX 2070 Super XC Ultra+. We’re just glad that the ‘FTW,’ ‘XC,’ and ‘+’ aren’t also spelled out in full.

(Image credit: EVGA)

These two cards powered by Nvidia’s Turing architecture come with GDDR6 memory that runs at an effective speed of 15500 MHz, which over a 256-Bit memory bus translates to a memory bandwidth of up to 496 GB/s. The XC variant of the card’s GPU can boost up to 1800 MHz, whereas the even more premium FTW3 variant clocks in a whopping 15 MHz higher for a boost clock of up to 1815MHz.

(Image credit: EVGA)

Each of the cards has total power draw of up to 215 watts. The FTW3 version of the card comes with a triple-fan cooler and uses two 8-pin PCI-Express power connectors to fuel the job, whereas the XC card makes do with two fans and an 8-pin PCI-Express power connector paired with a 6-pin port. Both cars will occupy 2.75 slots with triple-slot expansion slot covers, and they both have RGB lighting effects built-in.

EVGA RTX 2070 Super XC Ultra+ FTW3 Ultra+ GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1815MHz Memory Clock 15500 MHz GDDDR6 15500MHz GDDR6 Memory Capacity 8 GB 8 GB Fan Count 2 Fans, ICX22 Cooling 3 Fans, ICX2 Cooling Length 270mm 302mm RGB Support Yes Yes Warranty 3 Years 3 Years Price $569.99 $599.9

For connectivity, we’re happy to report that both cards come with a plethora of options, which includes three DisplayPort 1.4 connections, an HDMI 2.0b port, as well as a USB Type-C port with VirtualLink alternate mode for future VR headsets.

You can purchase both of the cards directly from EVGA immediately, with pricing set at $599.99 and $569.99 for the EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super FTW3 Ultra+ and EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super XC Ultra+, respectively.