GPU-Powered RAID Blasts to 110 GBps, 19 Million IOPS

GRAID Technology (via StorageReview) has launched the SupremeRAID SR-1010, touted as the "world's fastest NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card for PCIe Gen 4." The new SupremeRAID SR-1010 aims to take SSD RAID performance to the next level, ensuring there is no performance left on the table.

The new SupremeRAID SR-1010 is the successor to the company's previous SupremeRAID SR-1000, which was on the PCIe 3.0 interface. However, leveraging a speedier PCIe 4.0 interface, the SupremeRAID SR-1010 arrives with a substantial performance uplift. The sequential read performance remains unchanged at 110 GBps, but the SupremeRAID SR-1010 boasts sequential write performance of 22 GBps — twice as fast as the SupremeRAID SR-1000.

When it comes to random performance, the GRAID Technology rates the SupremeRAID SR-1010 with read and write speeds up to 19M IOPS and 1.5M IOPS, respectively. So we're looking at a 19% uplift in read performance and a whopping 83% in write performance.

The SupremeRAID SR-1010 is light years above even the most high-end hardware RAID arrays. According to GRAID Technology's figures, the SupremeRAID SR-1010 offers over 8X higher sequential reads and 5.5X sequential writes. In addition, random performance shows more than 5X better random reads and 8X random writes.

SupremeRAID SR-1010 Performance

SupremeRAID SR-1010SupremeRAID SR-1000High-end Hardware RAID
4k Random Read19M IOPS16M IOPS3.5M IOPS
4k Random Write1.5M IOPS820k IOPS180k IOPS
512k Sequential Read110 GBps110 GBps13.5 GBps
512k Sequential Write22 GBps11 GBps4 GBps
4k Random Read In Rebuild5.5M IOPS3M IOPS36k IOPS
4k Random Write In Rebuild1.1M IOPS600k IOPS18k IOPS

The SupremeRAID SR-1010 features a dual-slot design and measures 2.713 x 6.6 inches (height x length). In addition, the NVMeoF RAID card utilizes a blower design with a single cooling fan to keep temperatures in check. According to StorageReview, the SupremeRAID SR-1010 employs Nvidia's RTX A2000 (Ampere) GPU — a significant upgrade over the SupremeRAID SR-1000, which has the Nvidia T1000 (Turing) at its heart.

The SupremeRAID SR-1010 fits into an x16 expansion slot, but to unlock its full potential you might want to make sure that it's a PCIe 4.0 interface. The maximum power consumption of 70W is only 20W higher than its predecessor. The SupremeRAID SR-1010 admits RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, and 10 arrays like the previous model. The card manages up to 32 directly attached NVMe SSDs and supports the most popular Linux distributions and Windows Server 2019 and 2022.

The SupremeRAID SR-1010 will be available starting May 1 through GRAID Technology's authorized resellers and OEM partners. The card's pricing is unknown.

Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu

Zhiye Liu is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.
  • wskinny
    Yeah, big. No actually GIGANTIC problem with this RAID solution.
    Yes it does give you the performance uplift it claims that said it does it at the cost of risking data integrity as it does not have a effective consistency check on the array's data. It can't even protect against bit rot proactively.

    If all you care about is performance and the full integrity of the data you are handling is not relevant unless the damage makes it completely useless which would be the case with most compressed video footage storage, this is definitely not for you.

    If a single bit error can never happen on your data AVOID THIS AT ALL COSTS!

    For reference here is a video from proper testing on this solution:l55GfAwa8RIView: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l55GfAwa8RI&ab_channel=Level1Techs
