GPU-Powered RAID Blasts to 110 GBps, 19 Million IOPS

GRAID Technology (via StorageReview) has launched the SupremeRAID SR-1010, touted as the "world's fastest NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card for PCIe Gen 4." The new SupremeRAID SR-1010 aims to take SSD RAID performance to the next level, ensuring there is no performance left on the table.

The new SupremeRAID SR-1010 is the successor to the company's previous SupremeRAID SR-1000, which was on the PCIe 3.0 interface. However, leveraging a speedier PCIe 4.0 interface, the SupremeRAID SR-1010 arrives with a substantial performance uplift. The sequential read performance remains unchanged at 110 GBps, but the SupremeRAID SR-1010 boasts sequential write performance of 22 GBps — twice as fast as the SupremeRAID SR-1000.

When it comes to random performance, the GRAID Technology rates the SupremeRAID SR-1010 with read and write speeds up to 19M IOPS and 1.5M IOPS, respectively. So we're looking at a 19% uplift in read performance and a whopping 83% in write performance.

The SupremeRAID SR-1010 is light years above even the most high-end hardware RAID arrays. According to GRAID Technology's figures, the SupremeRAID SR-1010 offers over 8X higher sequential reads and 5.5X sequential writes. In addition, random performance shows more than 5X better random reads and 8X random writes.

SupremeRAID SR-1010 Performance

SupremeRAID SR-1010 SupremeRAID SR-1000 High-end Hardware RAID 4k Random Read 19M IOPS 16M IOPS 3.5M IOPS 4k Random Write 1.5M IOPS 820k IOPS 180k IOPS 512k Sequential Read 110 GBps 110 GBps 13.5 GBps 512k Sequential Write 22 GBps 11 GBps 4 GBps 4k Random Read In Rebuild 5.5M IOPS 3M IOPS 36k IOPS 4k Random Write In Rebuild 1.1M IOPS 600k IOPS 18k IOPS

The SupremeRAID SR-1010 features a dual-slot design and measures 2.713 x 6.6 inches (height x length). In addition, the NVMeoF RAID card utilizes a blower design with a single cooling fan to keep temperatures in check. According to StorageReview, the SupremeRAID SR-1010 employs Nvidia's RTX A2000 (Ampere) GPU — a significant upgrade over the SupremeRAID SR-1000, which has the Nvidia T1000 (Turing) at its heart.

The SupremeRAID SR-1010 fits into an x16 expansion slot, but to unlock its full potential you might want to make sure that it's a PCIe 4.0 interface. The maximum power consumption of 70W is only 20W higher than its predecessor. The SupremeRAID SR-1010 admits RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, and 10 arrays like the previous model. The card manages up to 32 directly attached NVMe SSDs and supports the most popular Linux distributions and Windows Server 2019 and 2022.

The SupremeRAID SR-1010 will be available starting May 1 through GRAID Technology's authorized resellers and OEM partners. The card's pricing is unknown.