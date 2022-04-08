Grab a 1TB WD Black SN850 With Heatsink for just £139: Real Deals

There's a great deal to be had on the Western Digitial SN850 1TB NVMe SSD (with Heatsink) for just £139 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is one of the best Gen 4 SSDs on the market at the moment and for this reason, it's a high entry on our best SSD picks (opens in new tab) pages.

The WD Black SN850 is a Gen 4.0 PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD with sequential read and write speeds of 7000/5300MB/s respectively. This 1TB model is also fitted with a heatsink to help keep the drive cool while under load or in an enclosed environment with minimal airflow.

If you would like to know more about this SSD then why not check out our SN850 review (opens in new tab) and see what we thought about this blisteringly fast M.2 SSD in our testing.

Jump on the PCIe Gen 4 superhighway with speeds up to 7000MB/s read and 5300MB/s write, all in a compact package with all the durability you know and love from Western Digital storage products.

WD's Black SN850 can sustain speeds of up to 7000/5300MB/s and deliver very responsive random performance enabling the SSD to go toe-to-toe with the likes of the Samsung 980 Pro (opens in new tab) so there are plenty of choices when it comes to purchasing the right SSD for you.

Another big plus point for the WD Black SN850 is that this model comes with a heatsink that makes it ideal for use in Sony's PlayStation 5 games console. The PS5 has a very enclosed internal storage expansion slot and there is a possibility of thermal throttling due to overheating because of this. The heatsink included with the SN850 negates this issue.