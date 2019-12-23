G.Skill's Speedy 32GB DDR4-3600 Kit Costs Just $140

If you're in the market for a new DDR4 memory kit, now's the time to bite as the best holiday tech deals keep on coming. DRAM prices are at an all-time low, and whilst they might drop just a smidgen further, chances are they'll start to rise again in the next few months. Consequently, one of G.Skill's kits is also at an all-time low price, with the Ripjaws V 32GB DDR4-3600 kit available for just $140 on Newegg.

The Ripjaws V kit in question is a simple one. It doesn't have any fancy RGB lighting, which is just what helps it achieve the affordable price point

G.Skill Ripjaws V 32GB DDR4-3600: was $175, now $140

G.Skill's 32GB Ripjaws V kit used to cost $175 as recently as August, but thanks to the RAM savings we've been seeing lately, you can this this four-module 3,600 MHz kit.

The kit is comprised of four DDR4 modules running at a speed of 3,600 MHz, which is just what makes this deal so sweet. 32GB is slowly becoming the new sweet spot for memory capacity (especially at these prices), and with four modules you get the elegance of filling up all the memory slots and -- in most PC cases -- not needing more memory. 3,600 MHz is also nothing to scoff at.

CAS timings sit at CAS 16-19-19-39, and the modules require a pretty standard voltage of 1.35V to operate. All things considered, unless you care greatly about RGB or fancy looks, this is a great 32GB memory kit that's well worth considering.

