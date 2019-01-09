Intel's iGPU-Disabled Core i5-9400F Lands on Amazon

The Intel Core i5-9400F is among one of the several new 9th-generation Coffee Lake processors that were announced by Intel yesterday. The new hexa-core chip has gone up on Amazon for $208.38.



The Intel Core i5-9400F is built around the Coffee Lake microarchitecture and manufactured with the 14nm process. The processor comes with six cores, but lacks HyperThreading. It clocks in with a 2.9 GHz base clock and a 4.1 GHz boost clock. The Intel Core i5-9400 also carries 9MB of L3 cache and a TDP (thermal design power) rating of 64W.

As denoted by the "F" suffix in its name, the Intel Core i5-9400F belongs to a new breed of processors that come with a disabled iGPU (Integrated Graphics Processing Unit). In the case of this model, that would be the Intel UHD Graphics 630 unit. Therefore, you'll need to pair the processor with a discrete graphics card.

The Intel Core i5-9400F fits nicely into any Intel 300-series motherboard as long as it's updated to the latest BIOS revision. Major motherboard manufacturers, such as MSI and Gigabyte have already started rolling out BIOS updates for their 300-series lineup.

Intel originally established a Recommended Customer Price (RCP) of $182.00 for the Intel Core i5-9400F. However, you can order the processor for $208.38 (~£163.52) at Amazon.