Microsoft's Jet-Engine Flight Sim PC Probably Isn't as Loud as It Looks

Microsoft's and Xbox are giving away a gaming PC to celebrate the Microsoft Flight Simulator's France and Benelux update, and it sure fits the game's aesthetic. The build looks like a jet engine, or at least part of one.



Putting out of mind the idea of just two-thirds of a jet engine working, you can find more details about the giveaway on the @XboxFR Twitter account (first spotted by our friends at PC Gamer).

Envie de voyager ? ✈️On te fait gagner un PC unique Microsoft Flight Simulator conçu pour le vol à l'occasion de la nouvelle mise à jour France/Benelux ! 🛫Pour participer :➡️ RT + Follow @XboxFR ➡️ Commente avec #MicrosoftFlightSimulator pic.twitter.com/aeDk4nnOWHApril 13, 2021 See more

The PC includes an Intel Core i7-11700K, Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (no mention of which specific model, though) and a Z590 Aorus Elite AX motherboard. That sounds like a fairly powerful rig, though it may not actually max out the game. Our testing has shown the game stressing top-end parts, especially at higher settings and resolutions.



One other thing to note is that from the images, the build appears to be massive. That motherboard is full-ATX, but it appears that the build is the size of a standard mid-tower, with most of the jet engine look simply being decorative. It would be cool if that front jet engine fan provided some serious airflow, but that would be a bit much--and probably dangerous.



It is unclear if the contest is limited to users in France. To take part, you need to retweet the tweet, follow the @Xbox FR account and comment with the hashtag #MicrosoftFlightSimulator. Microsoft also hasn't said how long the giveaway will last.



While this desktop may not play the game at its highest settings, it will likely look at home in diehard fans' setups, which often include a realistic flight stick/HOTAS setup, pedals and multiple monitors to recreate flying as realistically as possible.



This follows a series of other fun designs Microsoft has promoted in contests recently, including a refrigerator that looks like an Xbox Series X (and the mini fridges it will soon make).



The Microsoft Flight Simulator France and Benelux update is available now.