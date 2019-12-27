MSI's New Optix MAG272QR Is a 27-Incher With 165 Hz Refresh Rate & QHD

Monitor shoppers now have an intriguing option in MSI's Optix MAG272QR. This display is a 27-inch unit built with gaming in mind, though it should also have strong color reproduction nonetheless.

The panel itself is of the VA type and has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. It can refresh at up to 165 Hz, but using FreeSync its refresh rate can vary between 48 and 165 Hz, which is a nice wide range.

For color reproduction, MSI quotes 95.6 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space as well as 123.7 percent of sRGB coverage, which for a gaming monitor is quite excellent. The unit has a brightness of 300 nits and a static contrast ratio of 3000:1, though it doesn't support any form of HDR.

Connectivity is handled by a pair of HDMI 2.0b connectors, one DisplayPort 1.2a port, and a USB Type-C port. Do note though, connecting the monitor to one of the HDMI ports will limit the refresh rate to 144 Hz. The monitor's stand supports swiveling, height adjustments, pivoting into portrait mode, and naturally, tilting. The rear is topped off with MSI's Mystic Light for RGB support, which is a nice touch.

The display costs $350 and is immediately available on Amazon. At this price with the features it packs, the MSI Optix MAG272QR display could hold a place on your shortlist for a mid-range gaming monitor.