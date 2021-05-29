Multiple GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Models Listed for More Than $2,000

LambdaTek (via momomo_us), a retailer in the United Kingdom, has given us a first look at the pricing for custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti models. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is probably one of Nvidia's worst-kept secrets in recent years, and the continuing string of information leaves absolutely no doubt that it will contend for a spot on our list of Best Graphics Cards in the coming month or so.

LambaTek has listed prices starting at $2,000 for custom 3080 TI models, but there are caveats. The current consensus is that Nvidia could launch the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with a $999 to $1,099 MSRP to fill in the small gap left by the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090. Even if the price is accurate, it's probably for the Founders Edition, which means custom models will ultimately arrive with a steeper price tag. Furthemore, the graphics card market isn't exactly in a good place right now, so we doubt retailers will respect Nvidia's MSRP for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

LambdaTek is a foreign shop and as we all know, computer hardware is generally more expensive outside U.S. soil. Since we don't know if these are placeholder prices, do take them with a bit of salt. For easier comprehension, we've converted the pricing from pounds to dollars and factored out the 20% VAT (value-added tax) rate.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Pricing

Vendor Graphics Card Part Number Price MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Suprim X 12G V389-057R $2,559 Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Master GV-N308TAORUS M-12GD $2,559 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC GV-N308TGAMING OC-12GD $2,432 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC GV-N308TVISION OC-12GD $2,303 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle OC GV-N308TEAGLE OC-12GD $2,177 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle GV-N308TEAGLE-12GD $2,177

The trend is that all the listed GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards cost over $2,000 — almost twice the rumored $1,099 MSRP. However, we think LambdaTek's pricing might be accurate. If anything, these prices look too conservative.

For instance, a custom GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card starts at $2,600 in the U.S. market. Therefore, the Ti version, which is faster, will likely arrive with a significant retailer markup. Sadly, that's the reality of the graphics card market right now. Stock is limited, and whatever is in stock sells at ridiculous prices.

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (Image credit: LambdaTek)

LambdaTek has the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Suprim X 12G up for $2,559, which is the most expensive model out of the lot. That's believable because the Suprim X is MSI's flagship part and comes with all the bells and whistles.

Gigabyte's custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti offerings span from $2,177 to $2,559. The Aorus GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Master is right up there with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Suprim X 12G in terms of pricing. Specification-wise, we don't know which one is faster. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle is evidently Gigabyte's cheapest SKU, and even that costs a whopping $2,177.

Nvidia has already teased a GeForce event that will take place on May 31. The date falls in line with the rumored announcement for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.