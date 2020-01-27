Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti Specs Listed in Benchmark Results

GeForce GTX 1650 (Image credit: Nvidia)

The rumor mill on an upcoming Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti had been running dry since the graphics card's first appearance in a Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) filing in April. Now, as spotted today by a hardware leaker on Twitter, we're seeing a Geekbench 5 entry added last week that corroborates the GTX 1650 Ti's speculated specifications.

The listing places the GTX 1650 Ti alongside the unreleased Intel Core i7-10750H, a six-core, 12-thread processor. The 'H' suffix means that the CPU is a mobile chip meant for laptops, so the GTX 1650 Ti here is most likely a mobile variant as well. As the GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Mobile have shown us, the specifications between the desktop and mobile versions of Nvidia's graphics cards can vary.

(Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.)

Nvidia's TU117 die has 16 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM) for 1,024 CUDA cores. The GTX 1650 employs the TU117 silicon but only has 14 of the 16 SMs enabled, which puts 896 CUDA cores at the graphics card's disposal. The Geekbench 5 listing says the GTX 1650 Ti has 16 Compute Units, implying that the graphics card has the fully-enabled TU117 die for 1,024 CUDA cores.

The GTX 1650 Ti seemingly features a 1.49 GHz boost clock and 4GB of GDDR6 memory. Remember, if this is mobile version as believe, it's possible and likely that the desktop version will have higher clock speeds.

As for the memory interface, the GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super both feature a 128-bit memory bus. We expect the Ti version to have the same. Sadly, Geekbench 5 doesn't list the memory speed.

The graphics card in question put up a OpenCL score of 44,246 points on Geekbench 5. The GTX 1650 Mobile typically scores up to 42,000 points, so we're roughly looking at a 4.8% difference for this specific benchmark.

Of course, we'll need to take these unconfirmed results with a grain and salt. Additionally, this card hasn't been released yet, so there's still time for improvement.