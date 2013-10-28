Trending

Nvidia Drops Prices of GTX 770 & 780; 780 Ti Price Revealed

By

Nvidia has just slashed the MSRP of its GTX 780 graphics card by $150, as well as cut the 770's price and announced pricing for the upcoming 780 Ti.

As expected, in response to AMD launching its world-beating Radeon R9 290X, Nvidia has updated its prices. The GTX 780 will feature an MSRP of $499, and the GTX 770 will set you back $329. Nvidia has also announced pricing for its upcoming GTX 780 Ti, which will cost $699. The GTX 780 Ti will hit shelves beginning November 7, 2013.

GPUOld MSRPNew MSRP
Nvidia GTX 780 Ti$699
Nvidia GTX 780$649$499
Nvidia GTX 770$399$329

At this new price point the GTX 780 is $50 cheaper than the just-released Radeon R9-290X. Just yesterday it cost $100 more.

Furthermore, Nvidia has announced that the GTX 760/660 and above will be part of its "The Way It's Meant to Be Played Holiday Bundle with Shield" promotional package. If you buy a GTX 780Ti, 780, or 770, your package will contain a free copy of Batman: Arkham Origins; Splinter Cell: Blacklist; Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, as well as a $100 Shield discount coupon. Purchase a GTX 760 or GTX 660 and you'll find your hands filled with Splinter Cell: Blacklist; Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, and a $50 Shield discount coupon.

Nvidia today also released a big update to Shield with Android 4.3 Jelly Bean and updated software for game streaming and console mode.

149 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JamesSneed 28 October 2013 17:33
    I have told quite a few people building for BF4 to wait for this scenario to play out. I hope those I advised waited until now to buy a new graphics card. Got to love competition. A GTX 780 for $499, isn't that just lovely.
    Reply
  • JamesSneed 28 October 2013 17:38
    Removed. For some odd reason my post double posted.
    Reply
  • jdwii 28 October 2013 17:40
    Nice love competition
    Reply
  • Asuveroz 28 October 2013 17:45
    Nice!
    Reply
  • Innocent_Bystander-1312890 28 October 2013 17:45
    That seals it for a 780 for me. at 1920x1200, I need no more to carry me through half of next gen... plus GSync! Can't wait for the monitors to show up.

    IB
    Reply
  • supermag24 28 October 2013 17:45
    Will this affect the prices of the partner cards? (i. e. asus, msi, gigabyte, galaxy) Also how long before places like newegg update their prices?
    Reply
  • graft 28 October 2013 17:56
    This is the only 780 with the price cut so far http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16814130942

    I just wish AMD would hurry up and go out of business I'm tired of paying somewhat reasonable prices for Video cards I Want 800$ 750 ti's now!
    Reply
  • ilysaml 28 October 2013 17:56
    150$ off of a GPU, nVidia was raping us :S
    Reply
  • Sid Jeong 28 October 2013 17:56
    11810236 said:
    Will this affect the prices of the partner cards? (i. e. asus, msi, gigabyte, galaxy) Also how long before places like newegg update their prices?

    Some cards(evga gtx 770) in Newegg are already $329.
    Reply
  • Lachezar Tsochev 28 October 2013 17:59
    This is what you get for being sheep-minded :)
    Reply