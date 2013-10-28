Nvidia Drops Prices of GTX 770 & 780; 780 Ti Price Revealed

As expected, in response to AMD launching its world-beating Radeon R9 290X, Nvidia has updated its prices. The GTX 780 will feature an MSRP of $499, and the GTX 770 will set you back $329. Nvidia has also announced pricing for its upcoming GTX 780 Ti, which will cost $699. The GTX 780 Ti will hit shelves beginning November 7, 2013.

GPU Old MSRP New MSRP Nvidia GTX 780 Ti $699 Nvidia GTX 780 $649 $499 Nvidia GTX 770 $399 $329

At this new price point the GTX 780 is $50 cheaper than the just-released Radeon R9-290X. Just yesterday it cost $100 more.

Furthermore, Nvidia has announced that the GTX 760/660 and above will be part of its "The Way It's Meant to Be Played Holiday Bundle with Shield" promotional package. If you buy a GTX 780Ti, 780, or 770, your package will contain a free copy of Batman: Arkham Origins; Splinter Cell: Blacklist; Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, as well as a $100 Shield discount coupon. Purchase a GTX 760 or GTX 660 and you'll find your hands filled with Splinter Cell: Blacklist; Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, and a $50 Shield discount coupon.

Nvidia today also released a big update to Shield with Android 4.3 Jelly Bean and updated software for game streaming and console mode.

