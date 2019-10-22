New 4K Philips Monitor Offers RJ-45 Ethernet, USB-C Charging

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips released a new 4K monitor today, the Brilliance 272P7VUBNB. The new 27-inch display comes with built-in docking station that includes a USB-C port powerful enough to charge a laptop and the surprising inclusion of RJ-45 Ethernet.

Philips Brilliance 272P7VUBNB Specs

Panel Type IPS / W-LED Screen Size, Aspect Ratio & Pixel Density 27 inches / 16:9, 163ppi Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz Response Time (GTG) 5ms Max Brightness 350 nits Contrast Ratio 1,000:1 Video Inputs DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0, USB-C USB 1x USB-C (upstream), 2x USB 3.2 (downstream) Other RJ-45 Ethernet LAN (10M/100M/1G) Speakers None Audio Headphone out Dimensions With Stand 24.2 x 21.6 x 10.1 inches (614 x 548 x 257mm)

The biggest draw to the new LCD monitor is the built-in docking station around back. It includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, the Ethernet port and a USB-C port that can charge devices at up to 65W.

With 4K resolution, the new Philips monitor packs an impressive pixel density of 163 pixels per inch (ppi). It also uses Philips' proprietary SmartImage feature, which lets you enhances the image for specified apps.

The base offers cable management, and the monitor can be turned into portrait mode, tilt forward and backwards and swivel. The swiveling makes sense to have with the IPS panel, which points to a strong image even when viewing the monitor from 90 degrees to the side.