New 4K Philips Monitor Offers RJ-45 Ethernet, USB-C Charging

Philips released a new 4K monitor today, the Brilliance 272P7VUBNB. The new 27-inch display comes with built-in docking station that includes a USB-C port powerful enough to charge a laptop and the surprising inclusion of RJ-45 Ethernet.
Philips Brilliance 272P7VUBNB Specs
|Panel Type
|IPS / W-LED
|Screen Size, Aspect Ratio & Pixel Density
|27 inches / 16:9, 163ppi
|Max Resolution & Refresh Rate
|3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
|Response Time (GTG)
|5ms
|Max Brightness
|350 nits
|Contrast Ratio
|1,000:1
|Video Inputs
|DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0, USB-C
|USB
|1x USB-C (upstream), 2x USB 3.2 (downstream)
|Other
|RJ-45 Ethernet LAN (10M/100M/1G)
|Speakers
|None
|Audio
|Headphone out
|Dimensions With Stand
|24.2 x 21.6 x 10.1 inches (614 x 548 x 257mm)
The biggest draw to the new LCD monitor is the built-in docking station around back. It includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, the Ethernet port and a USB-C port that can charge devices at up to 65W.
With 4K resolution, the new Philips monitor packs an impressive pixel density of 163 pixels per inch (ppi). It also uses Philips' proprietary SmartImage feature, which lets you enhances the image for specified apps.
The base offers cable management, and the monitor can be turned into portrait mode, tilt forward and backwards and swivel. The swiveling makes sense to have with the IPS panel, which points to a strong image even when viewing the monitor from 90 degrees to the side.
You can find the Philips Brilliance LCD monitor on Amazon with an MSRP of $349.99; although, at the time of writing it was discounted to $319. Models sold in the U.S. include a 4-year replacement warranty.