Rock Your PC's World With a 1TB Pioneer SSD for $94

Pioneer's APS-SL3 1TB SSD is a decent and low-cost way to rejuvenate your old PC or laptop. It's now on sale for just $93.99, which is pretty good considering we've seen it sell for as much as $139.99.
The Pioneer APS-SL3 1TB SSD is housed inside a 2.5-inch case and utilizes a standard SATA III connector, traits that make this drive a great upgrade for old systems that lack an M.2 port. The drive is 7mm thick, so it should fit perfectly into both aging and modern laptops.
Pioneer's SSD employs high-quality 3D NAND TLC (triple-level cell) flash and a Phison S11 controller enabling the drive to deliver sequential write and read speeds of 550 MB/s and 500 MB/s, respectively. The APS-SL3's performance is simply better than your conventional hard drive on its best day.
The 1TB drive is the highest performing model of Pioneer's SSD lineup. At 9 cents per gigabyte, it also offers you the best value for your hard-earned cash.
|Product
|Capacity
|Sequential Read
|Sequential Write
|Price (at time of writing)
|Price Per GB
|Pioneer APS-SL3 1TB
|1TB
|550 MB/s
|500 MB/s
|$93.99
|$0.09
|Pioneer APS-SL3 512GB
|512GB
|550 MB/s
|490 MB/s
|$53.99
|$0.11
|Pioneer APS-SL3 480GB
|480GB
|520 MB/s
|450 MB/s
|$48.99
|$0.10
|Pioneer APS-SL3 256GB
|256GB
|550 MB/s
|490 MB/s
|$30.99
|$0.12
|Pioneer APS-SL3 240GB
|240GB
|520 MB/s
|450 MB/s
|$28.99
|$0.12
The Pioneer APS-SL3 1TB SSD comes with some expected SSD features, such as garbage collection, S.M.A.R.T self-monitoring and LPDC (low-density parity-check) error correction. The drive is backed by a limited three-year warranty or 360 TBW (terabytes written), whichever comes first.
Should You Buy This SSD?
