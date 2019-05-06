Rock Your PC's World With a 1TB Pioneer SSD for $94

(Image credit: Pioneer)

Pioneer's APS-SL3 1TB SSD is a decent and low-cost way to rejuvenate your old PC or laptop. It's now on sale for just $93.99, which is pretty good considering we've seen it sell for as much as $139.99.

The Pioneer APS-SL3 1TB SSD is housed inside a 2.5-inch case and utilizes a standard SATA III connector, traits that make this drive a great upgrade for old systems that lack an M.2 port. The drive is 7mm thick, so it should fit perfectly into both aging and modern laptops.

Pioneer's SSD employs high-quality 3D NAND TLC (triple-level cell) flash and a Phison S11 controller enabling the drive to deliver sequential write and read speeds of 550 MB/s and 500 MB/s, respectively. The APS-SL3's performance is simply better than your conventional hard drive on its best day.

The 1TB drive is the highest performing model of Pioneer's SSD lineup. At 9 cents per gigabyte, it also offers you the best value for your hard-earned cash.

Product Capacity Sequential Read Sequential Write Price (at time of writing) Price Per GB Pioneer APS-SL3 1TB 1TB 550 MB/s 500 MB/s $93.99 $0.09 Pioneer APS-SL3 512GB 512GB 550 MB/s 490 MB/s $53.99 $0.11 Pioneer APS-SL3 480GB 480GB 520 MB/s 450 MB/s $48.99 $0.10 Pioneer APS-SL3 256GB 256GB 550 MB/s 490 MB/s $30.99 $0.12 Pioneer APS-SL3 240GB 240GB 520 MB/s 450 MB/s $28.99 $0.12

The Pioneer APS-SL3 1TB SSD comes with some expected SSD features, such as garbage collection, S.M.A.R.T self-monitoring and LPDC (low-density parity-check) error correction. The drive is backed by a limited three-year warranty or 360 TBW (terabytes written), whichever comes first.

Should You Buy This SSD?

For help buying an SSD, see our SSD Buying Guide. We've curated a list of our favorite SSDs, based on our own testing, on our Best SSDs page. External storage users can also check out our Best External Hard Drives and SSDs page.