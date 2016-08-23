Trending

PlayStation Now Coming To PC, Wireless Adapter For DualShock 4 Arrives In September For $24.99

By

In April, Sony announced that its Remote Play feature for the PlayStation 4 was coming to PC (and Mac). Today, the company announced the next step of its push to bring more PlayStation features to the PC: an app for PlayStation Now and a wireless adapter for the DualShock 4 controller.

Sony didn’t provide a release date for the program’s PC debut, but it seems that fans in Europe will get to try it before it arrives in North America. However, the company did put out the app’s system requirements.

PlayStation Now System Requirements
CPUIntel Core i3 (3.5 GHz or higher) or AMD A10 (3.8 GHz or higher)
RAM2 GB
Storage300 MB
OSWindows 7 (SP1), 8.1 or 10
MiscellaneousSound card, USB port

PlayStation Now allows you to stream games from a large library of PlayStation 3 titles. Just like the PlayStation Plus online service, PlayStation Now requires a subscription. You can try out it for free for a week, but after that, it requires a monthly fee of $19.99 or a three-month subscription of $44.99. Sony recommended a minimum connection speed of 5 Mbps for PlayStation Now.

The addition of PlayStation Now to the PC also gave Sony the perfect opportunity to release a wireless adapter for its Dualshock 4 controller. Currently, you can use the controller on a PC only if you connect it with a USB cable. With the adapter, you’ll be able to use the peripheral without a wired connection. In addition, the adapter ensures that the controller-specific features, such as the light bar, touchpad, Sixaxis motion controls and vibration, will work on a PC so long as the game you're playing supports it.

You can pick up the adapter sometime in September for $24.99. That just so happens to be the same price as Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • billgatez 23 August 2016 21:49
    I hope that wireless receiver is not the big when it comes out.
    Reply
  • clonazepam 23 August 2016 22:54
    Looks like I will finally get to play Demon's Souls on PC. It's on the list. =)
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 24 August 2016 00:39
    i hope they add support for dual shock 3 controllers in the future. the more controllers supported the better
    Reply
  • NeatOman 24 August 2016 03:09
    Its feels like there will be Steam, Xbox, and PS on PC. Even the new Xbox controller uses Bluetooth any PC can use without a dongle.
    Reply
  • bob hays 24 August 2016 03:31
    What is this? I've been using my ps4 controller wirelessly for over a year. Just use InputMapper on any pc with Bluetooth. It even let's you remap the buttons and do macros.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 24 August 2016 03:41
    18485972 said:
    Looks like I will finally get to play Demon's Souls on PC. It's on the list. =)

    Except this is streaming, not a true PC port. Which means tons of input lag. And if there's any game where you want minimal input lag, it's a Souls game.
    Reply
  • alextheblue 24 August 2016 04:22
    18485687 said:
    I hope that wireless receiver is not the big when it comes out.

    It looks about the same size as the Xbox dongle, which has been tested and has excellent performance and supports multiple controllers. My experience with various USB wireless adapters tells me there might almost be a reason for the size. But I hear what you're saying, you want an inferior connection and support for maybe one controller, got it. Sending an email to Sony right now. While we're at it I'll tell them to jack the price. Half the size, twice the price sound good?
    Reply
  • alextheblue 24 August 2016 04:26
    18486928 said:
    Even the new Xbox controller uses Bluetooth any PC can use without a dongle.

    Which is very nice but I'm glad they still offer a dedicated adapter. There's a lot of PCs out there that lack Bluetooth (desktops) or have an outdated/inferior Bluetooth module onboard. For a lot of devices Bluetooth support was just another checkbox to mark off as an afterthought, and not a priority. Plus anyone that already owns a couple of current-gen Xbox One controllers can use them without having to buy new controllers.

    Another nice addition to the new XB1 controllers? The grip is improved, I've heard it's similar in feel to the Elite controllers.
    Reply
  • Hans_8 24 August 2016 08:23
    "Currently, you can use the controller on a PC only if you connect it with a USB cable."
    Not true, you can use bluetooth just fine. DS4Windows is a tool that helps configuring the controller.
    Reply
  • wikiwikiwhat 24 August 2016 12:57
    That usb dongle is as big as the Microsoft Xbox wireless receiver for PC.
    Reply