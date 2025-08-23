This Wolfbox MF100 electric air duster is now just $69 at Amazon — cleans your PC out, not your bank account

Right now at Amazon, you can find the Wolfbox MF100 Electric Air Duster for one of its best prices to date. It usually goes for around $89, but right now you can pick it up for just $69. This isn't the lowest price we've seen for the Wolfbox MF100, but it is pretty close and makes for an excellent deal on a handy tool that every PC enthusiast should have on hand.

If you've only ever used a can of compressed air to clean your PC, you should consider exploring the world of electric dusters. These work as long as they have power and don't need to be replaced like compressed air cans. Electric air dusters like the MF100 are just as powerful and are plenty capable of getting dust, crumbs and who knows what else out from within the depths of your PC.

Wolfbox MF100 Electric Air Duster: was $89 now $69 at Amazon This electric air duster packs a serious punch—boasting 150,000 RPM of power. It comes with a variety of accessories and attachments, such as brushes, to make cleaning your PC even easier. It relies on a battery and is USB rechargeable. Read more ▼

The Wolfbox MF100 stands for MegaFlow 100, and that name definitely isn't given lightly. It uses 150,000 RPM of power to blast away dirt and debris from your beloved machine. The Wolfbox MF100 can reach speeds of up to 45 meters per second. The unit isn't very big and only weighs 0.66lb, which makes it easy to both transport and store.

This electric duster is battery-operated and can be recharged using a USB Type-C cable. It charges in just under three hours and can output a maximum of 100 minutes when set to the lowest setting.

Our editor, Les Pounder, reviewed the Wolfbox MF100, which also made its way to our list of handy PC tools that were on sale during Amazon Prime Day. It was cheaper for Prime Day, but only by a little. Today's discount is just $5 shy of that Prime Day price.

