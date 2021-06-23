EEC Listing Points to Six Upcoming Gigabyte 8GB RX 6600XT

Gigabyte have listed six new RX 6600 XT cards, each packing 8GB of VRAM, on the Eurasian Economic Commission website. Via KOMACHI_ENSAKA on Twitter. Right now this is all the information that we have, so take it with a pinch of salt.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

There are six Gigabyte-branded cards in this notification, with the Gaming, Gaming Pro, and Eagle sub-brands all represented, along with their OC versions. They’re mid-range RDNA 2 cards and could be based on AMD’s Navi 23 chips, the same chips as used in the Radeon Pro W6600. The 8GB of RAM is exactly as expected, but there is no new information about clock speeds, processor counts, numbers of fans, or ray tracing capabilities.

The Eurasian Economic Commission requires companies to list products, even GPUs in a "Unified register of notifications about the characteristics of encryption (cryptographic) means and goods containing them" and as such Gigabyte have listed the six 6600XT cards Note that just because something is listed here, it doesn’t mean it will be for sale , so take the news with a pinch of salt.

Right now we have no news on when these cards may be released nor do we have any indication on price.