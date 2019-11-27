Razer Blade 15 Laptop Deal with Core i7, RTX 2070 Max-Q Matches Lowest Ever Price

(Image credit: Razer)

Update (11/30/19): The deal has expired, bringing this sale to an end. Visit our Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals page for current sales.

Razer's sleek and slim gaming notebook has found its way on sale before Black Friday. If you're looking for a small but powerful gaming machine, this is one to consider.



Specifically, this model with an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card , 16GB of RAM, a 144Hz refresh rate display and a 256GB SSD for storage. At $2,199.99, this matches the lowest this configuration has ever gone for on Amazon.

We did a review of the Razer Blade 15 in a similar configuration a while back, and praised it for its design, performance and excellent RGB lighting.



The biggest ding against it is the weird keyboard layout, which jams the right shift key in a weird spot. At least you don't often use that while you're gaming.