Webcam Deal: Grab Razer Kiyo for Less Than $90

When it comes to the best webcams available right now, the Razer Kiyo ranks highly for its quality, built-in light and thoughtful design. And now, with this discount, there’s another reason why it's great.

For a limited time at Walmart, the Razer Kiyo is just $87, which makes it all the more appealing for anyone looking for an all-in-one option for streaming or a feature packed webcam that will make you look great on Zoom calls.

Razer Kiyo: was $100, now $87 at Walmart

Sporting a FHD resolution (or 720p at 60FPS), the Razer Kiyo produces a colourful picture with fast and accurate autofocus. Alongside decent software with OBS compatibility, the party trick is, of course, the built-in LED ring light.View Deal

Our own Andrew Freedman wrote a Razer Kiyo review for Laptop Mag when it launched back in 2017, and it is impressive to see how much it holds up even after a few years.

Capable of 720p at 60FPS or a FHD resolution at 30, the compact design makes this a versatile piece of kit that will slot into your setup no matter how big or small (helped by the universal screw mount for tripods on the bottom.

And of course, to stop any fuzziness of the imagery, the LED ring light keeps the picture bright and colorful.