Razer’s $40 ARGB Controller Plays Nice With Other Companies’ Components

RGB, for better or worse, shows no signs of slowing down as we enter a new generation of gaming, and even Congresspeople are getting in on the trend. While Razer loves its own RGB, it knows it’s not the only company in the flashy lights game. That’s why it released a new ARGB controller today, which you can plug into your PC to make all your internal RGB components compatible with Razer Synapse 3 software. The best part is that it even works with RGB products made from brands other than Razer...some of them, at least.

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Chroma Addressable RGB Controller is an internal component with slots for six ARGB headers. It comes with SSD mounting points to make it easy to fit into your build, and connects to your system through Micro-USB, drawing power through DC. While these formats are commonly used for external components, the controller's cables include converters for connecting them to your chassis.

The controller works with Razer products, as well as components from Razer partners, including Enermax, Phanteks, SilverStone Technology, Teamgroup, LianLi, and ThermalTake.

Accompanying Razer’s new ARGB controller is a suite of Chroma accessories, including a combination USB hub/DAC/headset stand (the $69.99 Razer Base Station V2 Chroma), a wireless charging pad (the $59.99 Razer Charging Pad Chroma), a mouse bungee (the $39.99 Razer Mouse Bungee V3 Chroma) and a wireless mouse charging dock (the $49.99 Razer Mouse Dock Chroma). All of these have customizable RGB, though the mouse charging dock only works with Razer wireless mice , like the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro and Razer Basilisk Ultimate .

(Image credit: Razer)