RDNA 2 Lands In Gaming Laptops With MSI's Alpha, Delta RX 6000M Portables

MS unveiled its Delta 15 and Alpha 15/17 (15-inch and 17-inch variants) laptops that are a part of the AMD Advantage lineup. Pairing AMD's Ryzen 5000 H-series of mobile processors with up to AMD Radeon RX6700M series mobile GPUs, these new laptops come in a variety of sizes and form factors.



The Delta 15 is a 15-inch model equipped with AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series processor and up to AMD Radeon RX 6700M mobile GPU. The goal of this laptop is to pack a big punch inside a tiny body, which MSI calls "one of the thinnest and lightest AMD gaming laptop[s]." At just 19 mm thick, the laptop weighs 1.9 kilograms. Its outer body is made out of sand-blasted aluminum and painted in carbon gray. MSI advertises 12 hours of usage for productivity and entertainment using the laptop's 4-cell battery. However, the exact milliamp-hours (mAh) are unknown so far. This model features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS (optional) panel with a 240 Hz refresh rate.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MSI) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: MSI) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: MSI)

Next up, we have the Alpha 15 and Alpha 17 SKUs. While the two have different display sizes, 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch, respectively, they are very similar when you look under the hood. Both are powered by AMD's Ryzen 5000 H-series processors; however, unlike the Delta 15 SKU, these two models are limited to Radeon RX 6600M GPU. Both the 15-inch and the 17-inch versions have a 1080p optional IPS panel with 144 Hz refreshing. Additionally, both of these models have a four-cell battery of unknown capacity.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MSI) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: MSI) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: MSI)

All three of these models feature a similar setup when it comes to storage, memory, and I/O options. For example, storage options include two M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSDs while having an option to put up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 MHz memory in two slots for RAM expansion.



The Delta 15 has one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, and two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports. The Alpha 15/17 SKUs have one USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, and one USB 2.0 Type-A port. While all three laptops feature the Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 plus Bluetooth v5.2 combo, the Alpha SKUs receive a Gigabit Ethernet port due to their thicker bodies.



Additionally, it is worth pointing out that MSI is launching these laptops as part of its AMD Advantage lineup. The AMD Advantage aims to combine a 100 fps gaming experience with fast 144Hz+ gaming displays with other premium accommodations, like fast boot with NVMe storage drives and 10+ hours of video playback.