RTX 3080 Ti Stock Tracker — Where to buy Nvidia’s New Premium GPU

The RTX 3080 Ti is finally out, and it's occupying a firm if niche spot in between the regular RTX 3080 and the RTX 3090. That means it's got plenty of power, but also veers (hard) toward the expensive, premium end.

Granted, stock for the best graphics cards is low enough right now that they all basically veer towards the expensive. You can go aftermarket, but as you can see from our GPU Pricing Index, that's not likely to save you much.

With that in mind, we've prepared this guide on how you can snag an RTX 3080 Ti from official sources. It seems like some stores, like Best Buy in particular, have learned from past launches, so be sure to read on to find out how different retailers are selling the latest addition to the RTX 30-series family.

Where to buy RTX 3080 — at a glance

US RTX 3080 retailers: Amazon | B&H | Best Buy | Gamestop | Micro Center | Newegg | Nvidia

UK RTX 3080 retailers: Amazon UK | eBuyer | Overclockers | Scan

Just a few hours into launch day, and most stores have either already sold out their stock or are still waiting to launch it. The most recent Newegg Shuffle had some RTX 3080 Ti cards up for grabs, and Best Buy's supplementing its online stock with in-store options. Keep checking Tom's Hardware (and follow us on Twitter) to see live updates when stock returns.

Where to buy the RTX 3080 in the US

Where to buy the RTX 3080 in the UK

