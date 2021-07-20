Leaks Show AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Performance on Par With RTX 3060 Ti

Leaked images and benchmarks have surfaced for AMD's yet unreleased Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU. Images indicate the reference RX 6600 XT will have a standard dual-fan cooler design, typical of mid-range graphics cards. The performance meanwhile looks to be similar to the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, one of the best graphics cards (assuming you can find one in stock at a reasonable price, which you still can't).

Unfortunately, the original source has taken down its material, so we are using Videocardz's content as a reference point. The deletion of the pictures might suggest this leak is false. On the other hand, if the images were real and the leaker got caught... Either way, take these results with a huge grain of salt (as always).

Current rumors indicate that AMD's Radeon RX 6600 XT will feature the fully unlocked Navi 23 die, giving the 6600 XT access to 2,048 stream processors, 20% fewer SP's than the RX 6700 XT. VRAM capacity is rumored to be 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB, with an 8GB 128-bit interface or 12GB 192-bit interface being most likely.

The RX 6600 XT pictures reveal a black shrouded graphics card, featuring a dual-fan cooler design, with an aluminum heatsink. The card features a 2-slot width and a rather short length, similar in size to an EVGA RTX 3060 XC Gaming.

The only real accent on the card is a red Radeon logo in the middle, with the rest of the shroud coated in a matt black finish. This cooler design is a significantly cheaper-looking alternative to the reference designs AMD uses in its higher tier RX 6700 XT, which looks a whole lot better.

As for performance, this supposed RX 6600 XT was tested in a popular Chinese benchmark called Ludashi and scored 599007 points. In the benchmarks ranking system, the RX 6600 XT netted a score right in line with Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti.

That might seem a bit out of place, as the RX 6600 XT has always been assumed to be a future competitor to the RTX 3060 12GB. However, there's a chance AMD could be targeting RTX 3060 Ti performance instead. Plus, the RX 6700 XT has a $479 MSRP, so a 12GB 6600 XT at $399 wouldn't be out of the question.

If the current results hold up, that would put the RX 6600 XT performance very close to that of the rumored RX 6700 (and presumably price). Which makes us think an 8GB card that goes after the RTX 3060 is more likely, leaving room for an RX 6700. With the graphics card shortage still a major problem, however, price and performance are lesser concerns than actual availability. We have news that the RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 could be launching on August 11th, possibly with far more stock than previous RX 6000-series GPUs. If true, that means we only have to wait three more weeks to see how the RX 6600 XT stacks up.