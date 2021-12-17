This Wild Laptop Packs 16-Core Ryzen 9 5950X, RTX 3070

Laptop manufacturer Eurocom has created a new 15.6-inch notebook called the Nightsky ARX315 that houses a full-blown Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core desktop chip and can be equipped with either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or RTX 3070 mobile GPU. With the 5950X and RTX 3070 included, pricing starts at $2,683.

Eurocom built the ARX315 with a thick 1.3-inch housing and the necessary cooling to handle the desktop-class processor. A heatsink made entirely of copper and cools the CPU, GPU and power delivery systems. Connecting all four heatsinks together are six heat pipes in total, with two large fans cooling the laptop down as well.

If you find the 5950X has too many cores for your liking, the ARX315 can also be outfitted with an 8-core Ryzen 7 5800X or 12-core Ryzen 9 5950X CPU depending on your needs.

The exterior of the chassis is colored in a stealthy matte black finish, accented by four exhaust ports that house the copper heatsinks that are visible to the naked eye. The laptop also comes with a LED-backlit keyboard (with 15 color options) and a 240Hz matt display (the resolution is unknown).

Along the right, left and rear of the laptop are a mic/headphone jack, another microphone jack (yes two jacks), and a single USB 3.0 to the right of the laptop. At the rear, there is a USB Type-C port, full HDMI port and mini display port, as well as AC power. To the left, you get a Kensington lock RJ-45 ethernet port, dual USB 3.2 ports and a MicroSD card reader.

For storage and memory, you get a good selection of options including dual M.2 NVMe 2280 slots and a single 7mm SSD/HDD hard drive slot for bulkier storage solutions. Sandwiched between the M.2 slots and hard drive slot are two DDR4 SODIMM slots capable of running up to 64GB of 3200Hz DDR4 memory.

This laptop is optimal for power users and professionals who need a desktop replacement capable of quickly crunching through big CPU workloads. Just keep in mind that laptops housing desktop components typically are best suited to desk duty plugged into the wall. Battery life with these notebooks is generally terrible and is best left for times where you only need to be on battery for a short period of time.