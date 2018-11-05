Seasonic Hiking US Market MSRP Prices in December

Seasonic sent out an announcement today with some bad (but perhaps expected) news. Effective December 1, all Seasonic power supplies made in China and intended to be sold in the U.S. market will have an increased MSRP. According to Seasonic, this is the result of "recent market developments"; however, all orders made before December will adhere to current pricing.

In September, the U.S. government applied a 10 percent import tax on Chinese goods impacting the retail sector, meaning firms have to pay more money to import their products to the U.S. The list of companies that are forced to increase their prices due to the latest import taxes and tariffs doesn't only include IT and consumer tech brands, but several other major ones like Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Walmart and LG Electronics.

See new MSRP increases on all Seasonic PSUs in the table below: