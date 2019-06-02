Thermaltake Shows The Toughpower PF1/GF1 ARGB Power Supplies During Computex 2019

Thermaltake displayed its new Toughpower PF1 ARGB Platinum and Gold lines here at Computex 2019. Those lines consist of fully modular power supplies featuring 16.8-million-color Riing Duo 14 RGB fans with seven lighting modes (Wave, Spiral, Flow, Heartbeats Ripple, Fully lighted, Spectrum and a LED Off mode). You can either control the RGB lighting through a compatible mainboard or manually by pressing the RGB Lighting button. There is also a built-in memory function, so you won't have to select the RGB mode of your liking every time you disconnect the power supply from the mains.

There are three Toughpower PF1 ARGB Platinum models with capacities ranging from 850W to 1200W. The smaller of the line has six 6+2 pin PCIe connectors while the other two have eight. The Toughpower PF1 ARGB Gold units come in three flavors with 650W, 750W, and 850W of max power.

Both lines come with a ten-year warranty, and Thermaltake promises high performance and increased reliability because all capacitors are manufactured by Japanese manufacturers (there is no mention of the exact capacitor lines that were used).

The Riing Duo 14 RGB fans have 18 addressable LEDs, and the see-through side panel design of the PSUs enhances the effects of LED lighting. The same panel will also increase the radiated EMI emissions.

Both lines have a semi-passive operation which can be deactivated, should a user want the fan to spin constantly. There is a single +12V rail, while the minor rails are generated through DC-DC converters. Finally, there is no word yet on the availability dates and the expected price tags.